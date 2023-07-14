Misbah ul Haq clears doubts on taking up role in new PCB regime

Misbah ul Haq has not been contacted by the PCB about any role.

He is not sure what responsibilities he would have if he took a role with the PCB.

Abdul Razzaq suggested that Misbah-ul-Haq might come back as the team’s head coach.

Advertisement

Misbah ul Haq, the former captain of Pakistan, has spoken about rumors regarding his possible return to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the national team’s head coach.

Misbah clarified in a media statement that he has not been contacted by any PCB officials about any role. This comes after significant changes in the management.

He stated, “When they will contact me, then I will see. I already have a lot of prior commitments, whether it is with leagues or with television channels.”

Misbah said it wouldn’t be easy for him to take a role in the PCB because he’s not sure what responsibilities they would give him.

Recently, Abdul Razzaq, a former cricketer, suggested that Misbah-ul-Haq might come back as the team’s head coach after the Management Committee made some changes.

Razzaq said in an interview that the new management won’t rush to make coaching changes, but changes might happen later.

Advertisement

Misbah used to be the head coach and Chief Selector for the national team. However, he resigned as chief selector after one year.

The team succeeded in the Test series while he was the head coach. They notably won their first Test series against South Africa since 2003.

Also Read Who will replace Misbah ul Haq? PCB in talks with Moore to take over The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in favor to appoint a foreign...