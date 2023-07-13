Misbah-ul-Haq says ‘Continuous changes in PCB affect players’ performance’

“Not the way…”: Former PCB chairman Khalid Mahmood slams government’s decision to form committee on World Cup participation
Misbah-ul-Haq, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has expressed his disapproval of the frequent changes taking place within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
He believes that the instability within the board negatively impacts the performance of the players. During Ehsan Mani’s tenure as chairman, Misbah held the positions of head coach and chief selector.
“I have always said, so many changes in PCB are not good, they create uncertainty and also affect players’ performance,” said Misbah, who is also considered Pakistan’s one of the most successful captains.
In the past six to eight months, there have been multiple changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), particularly in the leadership position.
In December of the previous year, Ramiz Raja was removed from the chairmanship, and Najam Sethi was appointed as the chairman of the Management Committee in order to implement the 2014 constitution. However, Sethi recently decided to withdraw himself from the chairman’s elections.
As a result, Zaka Ashraf has taken over as the new head of the Management Committee. Ashraf previously served as the PCB chairman during the last government of the Pakistan Peoples Party. He will be responsible for overseeing the board’s operations for a period of four months.
According to Misbah, Pakistan has a favorable opportunity to achieve a strong performance in the upcoming World Cup scheduled to be held in India.
“In the recent past, Pakistan haven’t performed well but they have a good chance this time around,” said the cricketer-turned-coach who is currently busy with his social work.
“There is always crowd pressure in India but the conditions there are good. Players get a chance to perform and become stars,” he said.
Misbah, who was a member of the Pakistani team that participated in the previous ICC World Cup held in India in 2011, offered guidance to India, urging them not to mix politics with the sport of cricket.
“We have always been vocal about this, politics should be kept away from cricket. There should be a permanent solution to the Pakistan-India cricket deadlock,” he concluded.
