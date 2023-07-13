Misbah-ul-Haq says ‘Continuous changes in PCB affect players’ performance’

In the past six to eight months, there have been multiple changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), particularly in the leadership position.

In December of the previous year, Ramiz Raja was removed from the chairmanship, and Najam Sethi was appointed as the chairman of the Management Committee in order to implement the 2014 constitution. However, Sethi recently decided to withdraw himself from the chairman’s elections.

As a result, Zaka Ashraf has taken over as the new head of the Management Committee. Ashraf previously served as the PCB chairman during the last government of the Pakistan Peoples Party. He will be responsible for overseeing the board’s operations for a period of four months.