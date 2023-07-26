Misbah ul Haq shortlists four names for chief selector role

Misbah ul Haq shortlisted names for chief selector.

Asia Cup squads will be announced after the appointment of the chief selector.

Misbah declined a full-time role and will serve as the chairman’s advisor.

According to sources, Misbah ul Haq, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee, will propose four names for the position of chief selector for the national men’s side.

The shortlisted candidates are former cricketers Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Azhar Ali.

The announcement of squads for the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023 will be made after the appointment of the chief selector.

In addition to the chief selector role, Misbah has approached Azhar Ali, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Hafeez, and Rashid Latif to join the cricket committee as members. However, these candidates have requested some time to make their decision, and it’s been revealed that some former cricketers have declined the offer due to prior commitments.

Misbah also conducted a meeting of the committee to discuss the domestic circuit’s structure recently and is scheduled to meet Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, later.

Despite being offered a full-time role, Misbah declined and will serve as the chairman’s advisor in an honorary capacity without pay. In this role, he will work with the PCB’s cricket and technical committee and represent Pakistan in International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings.

