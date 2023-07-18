Moeen Ali urges former England captain to ‘do more’ to tackle racism

Moeen Ali has urged Vaughan to play a proactive role.

Moeen Ali believes that British Asian players face difficulties.

Moeen Ali believes that Azeem Rafiq’s accusations.

Moeen Ali has urged Michael Vaughan to play a proactive role in the fight against racism in English cricket, as he publicly addressed a contentious tweet made by the former captain.

The tweet in question suggested that Moeen should ask unfamiliar Muslims if they were acquainted with terrorists, with the intention of promoting societal security.

Back in 2017, Adil Ray posed a question to Vaughan on Twitter, asking if he expected Moeen to approach unknown Muslims and inquire about their knowledge of terrorists.

Vaughan responded affirmatively, stating that it would be beneficial for the safety of “our kids’ future and environment.”

In the documentary titled 'Is Cricket Racist?', during an interview with Ray, Moeen expressed his opinion about Michael Vaughan's tweets from 2017, describing them as "extremely foolish and unintelligent." However, he emphasized the importance of individuals like Vaughan taking a stand against racism within cricket.

“It was very silly. Dumb really. We need people like him to step up for us. As Muslims, or any other faith really. And just be a bit smarter. I think he has also realised that times are changing and he has to change,” Moeen said

In the documentary, Moeen voiced his perspective that despite British Asian players demonstrating outstanding performances, they often face difficulties in securing contracts in professional cricket without any apparent reason.

He highlighted this issue, suggesting that there may be underlying factors preventing the signing of talented British Asian players.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, issued an apology and was subsequently exonerated of racism charges by the Cricket Discipline Commission of the England Cricket Board.

These charges arose from comments he made about his former teammate, Azeem Rafiq. Although Rafiq had accused Vaughan and five other Yorkshire players of perpetuating institutional racism, the commission cleared Vaughan of these allegations.

“There’s (British Asian] players out there who are doing better than anyone else. People won’t sign them for some reason. The South Asian player has to be almost outstanding most of the time, especially as a triallist whereas sometimes a white player doesn’t have to be outstanding, and he is getting signed,” Moeen said.

Moeen emphasized that Rafiq's accusations and the resulting consequences have had a significant impact on initiating a necessary transformation within the sport of cricket.

“Obviously sad [for Rafiq’s experiences], but it also felt like the game needed a shake-up. The greatest thing that has come out of it for me is that people have a voice now, whereas before people have been very afraid to say anything,” he said.

