Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mohammad Hafeez offered role of chief selector by Zaka Ashraf

Mohammad Hafeez offered role of chief selector by Zaka Ashraf

Articles
Advertisement
Mohammad Hafeez offered role of chief selector by Zaka Ashraf

Former Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez

Advertisement
  • Mohammad Hafeez has been offered the position of chief selector.
  • Incumbent chief selector Haroon Rashid may soon lose his position.
  • Zaka Ashraf has been appointed the new chairman of the PCB management committee.
Advertisement

Former Test cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has been offered the position of chief selector for the national team by Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the newly formed management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

As per sources, Ashraf met with Hafeez, who retired in 2022, to give him a prominent position in the new system. The former cricketer-turned-analyst requested some time to consider the proposition.

Hafeez gave Ashraf his congratulations for taking over as PCB’s new leader at the meeting.

“Zaka Ashraf is a good administrator. I honestly respect him a lot. I will definitely consider a good offer to serve Pakistan cricket,” the former all-rounder said.

According to reports, incumbent chief selector Haroon Rashid may soon lose his position.

Other former Test cricketers who are anticipated to receive positions in the new selection system include Younis Khan, Mohsin Hassan Khan, Saleem Yousuf, and Shoaib Akhtar.

Advertisement

On July 5, the federal government named Ashraf to lead a new management committee.

Through the distribution of a summary, the federal government gave its consent for the committee to be formed.

A four-month term has been set aside for the 10-member committee to run things.

Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana was replaced by Mahmood Iqbal as the chief election commissioner.

The 10-member committee’s names are as follows:

Zaka Ashraf (chairman), Mustafa Ramday, Ashfaq Akhtar, Musaddiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Karim Somroo, and Zulfiqar Malik.

Advertisement

Also Read

Zaka Ashraf takes charge as chairman of PCB management committee
Zaka Ashraf takes charge as chairman of PCB management committee

Zaka Ashraf took over as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB)...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story