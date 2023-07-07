Mohammad Hafeez offered role of chief selector by Zaka Ashraf

Mohammad Hafeez has been offered the position of chief selector.

Incumbent chief selector Haroon Rashid may soon lose his position.

Zaka Ashraf has been appointed the new chairman of the PCB management committee.

Former Test cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has been offered the position of chief selector for the national team by Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the newly formed management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

As per sources, Ashraf met with Hafeez, who retired in 2022, to give him a prominent position in the new system. The former cricketer-turned-analyst requested some time to consider the proposition.

Hafeez gave Ashraf his congratulations for taking over as PCB’s new leader at the meeting.

“Zaka Ashraf is a good administrator. I honestly respect him a lot. I will definitely consider a good offer to serve Pakistan cricket,” the former all-rounder said.

Other former Test cricketers who are anticipated to receive positions in the new selection system include Younis Khan, Mohsin Hassan Khan, Saleem Yousuf, and Shoaib Akhtar.

On July 5, the federal government named Ashraf to lead a new management committee.

Through the distribution of a summary, the federal government gave its consent for the committee to be formed.

A four-month term has been set aside for the 10-member committee to run things.

Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana was replaced by Mahmood Iqbal as the chief election commissioner.

The 10-member committee’s names are as follows:

Zaka Ashraf (chairman), Mustafa Ramday, Ashfaq Akhtar, Musaddiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Karim Somroo, and Zulfiqar Malik.

