Mohammad Hafeez Takes Over as Pakistan’s New Chief Selector

  • Mohammad Hafeez has been chosen to be new Chief Selector.
  • He is expected to take up position after the ongoing two-match Test series.
  • Hafeez has not yet accepted the offer and has asked for some time.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee has chosen Mohammad Hafeez, a former cricketer, to be the Chief Selector of the national team.

Media reports suggest that he will likely assume the position after the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Recently, there were reports that Zaka Ashraf had extended the offer to Hafeez to take up the role of chief selector for the national team.

The recently appointed interim Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board had a significant meeting with Mohammad Hafeez, the former cricketer, to discuss the offer of becoming Chief Selector.

However, reports indicate that Hafeez has not yet accepted the offer and has asked for some time to think it over because of his current commitments.

Apart from Hafeez, there have been rumors about other cricketers such as Younis Khan, Mohsin Khan, Saleem Yousuf, and Shoaib Akhtar being offered different roles within the PCB.

Earlier this month, the federal government formally designated Ashraf as the chairman of the newly established management committee.

This appointment came following the circulation of a summary, granting the 10-member committee a four-month tenure to supervise the operations of the PCB.

