Mohammad Hafeez Takes Over as Pakistan’s New Chief Selector

Mohammad Hafeez has been chosen to be new Chief Selector.

He is expected to take up position after the ongoing two-match Test series.

Hafeez has not yet accepted the offer and has asked for some time.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee has chosen Mohammad Hafeez, a former cricketer, to be the Chief Selector of the national team.

Media reports suggest that he will likely assume the position after the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Recently, there were reports that Zaka Ashraf had extended the offer to Hafeez to take up the role of chief selector for the national team.