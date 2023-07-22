Mohammad Hafeez takes six wickets during Zim Afro T20 match

Mohammad Hafeez led the Joburg Buffaloes to victory in the inaugural Zim Afro T10 tournament.

Hafeez delivered an outstanding performance with the ball taking six wickets.

Hafeez’s three-wicket over proved to be a game-changer.

Advertisement

Former Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez delivered an outstanding performance in the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10, leading the Joburg Buffaloes to a 10-run victory over the Bulawayo Braves.

Batting first, the Joburg Buffaloes faced early setbacks, losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite this, Tom Banton’s quick 34 and Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 46 helped them reach a total of 105/7.

During the chase, the Bulawayo Braves found it tough to bat under the lights. Wellington Masakadza made an impact, removing the openers and Ashton Turner in quick succession.

Hafeez, the Joburg Buffaloes’ captain, proved to be the star with the ball, taking six wickets in total.

Hafeez’s three-wicket over was a game-changer, as it left the Braves reeling at 35/6. Despite a valiant effort from Beau Webster (39*), the Braves fell just short of the target, finishing at 95/9 in their allotted overs.

The Joburg Buffaloes emerged victorious, thanks to Hafeez’s excellent performance with both bat and ball.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Mohammad Hafeez Takes Over as Pakistan’s New Chief Selector Mohammad Hafeez has been chosen to be new Chief Selector. He is...