Mohammad Yasir Sultan eyes 2024 Paris Olympics

Mohammad Yasir Sultan is a Pakistani javelin thrower who currently plays for WAPDA.

He has a personal best throw of 79.93 meters.

He is coached by Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari.

After securing a well-deserved bronze medal at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Pakistan’s No2 javelin thrower and Asian bronze medallist, Mohammad Yasir Sultan, is now shifting his focus toward qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Expressing his aspirations, Yasir said that participating in the Olympics is a dream for every athlete, and he is no exception.

He achieved his personal best throw of 79.93 meters during the championship, and he had previously set another personal best of 77.50 meters at the 34th National Games in Quetta in May.

The gold medal in the javelin throw event went to Japan’s Genki Dean Roderik with a throw of 83.15 meters, while India’s Devarakeshavi Prakasha Manu claimed silver with an 81.01-meter effort.

“There are a still few months at my disposal and I will work harder in order to make it to Paris Olympics. The recent performance in Bangkok has instilled a lot of confidence in me and I believe that I will be able to achieve this target,” said Yasir who will have to record a throw of 85.50 metre if he is to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Yasir reflected on his achievement in Bangkok and mentioned the pressure.

“In the first three throws I struggled. I also felt pain in my leg. Then I changed the spikes and that helped. The pressure was there when I was getting ready for the final throw. I went with full soul and God Almighty helped me pull off my best throw,” he said.

“I learnt a lot from the experience I got in Bangkok and it helps you onwards when you deliver in a pressure situation and at such a major stage,” he said. “I am so happy that I got a chance to play in a major event where I delivered. I will further improve if I keep getting chances,” said Yasir, who plays for WAPDA.

He claimed that in addition to the Olympics, he is also considering the Asian Games.

“After I got a medal in Bangkok, Salman Butt sahib congratulated me and told me to prepare for the Asian Games. If I get a chance there I will inshallah put in my best,” he said.

Yasir claimed that Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari, his coach, played a significant role in Bangkok’s success.

“You are right that I had been stuck around 75m for three years. It is Bukhari who worked on my faults and the result is before you. Although I have not overcome my faults completely during the last few months we both did our best,” he said.

