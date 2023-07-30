Moroccan hijab-wearing defender makes history at FIFA Women’s World Cup

Nouhaila Benzina made history as the first hijabi player.

Morocco defeated South Korea 1-0.

Benzina played a vital role in the match.

In a historic moment at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nouhaila Benzina of Morocco made history as the first hijabi player during their thrilling 1-0 victory over South Korea at Hindmarsh Stadium in Australia.

This victory marks Morocco’s first-ever triumph in the Women’s World Cup and puts South Korea’s continuation in the tournament in doubt.

Benzina played a vital role in the game, showcasing her defensive skills and coming close to scoring a goal with her attacking prowess.

The match has garnered attention and admiration for Morocco’s groundbreaking achievement and the significance of Benzina’s hijab-wearing in the prestigious global tournament.

Despite being ranked 55 places below South Korea in the women’s rankings, the Moroccan team demonstrated their strength, taking an early lead with their first World Cup goal in the sixth minute, credited to striker Ibtissam Jraidi’s header from Hanane Ait El Haj’s cross.

Although South Korea attempted a comeback, with Park Eun-sun coming close with a diving header, they were unable to break through Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi, who had faced a tough match against Germany in their last group stage game.

Casey Phair, the 16-year-old South Korean player and the youngest in Women’s World Cup history, came close to equalizing late in the game, but her shot went wide, leaving her team at the bottom of the group with zero points.

Following the victory, Morocco is now tied with Germany and Colombia, each with three points, setting up an exciting showdown in their upcoming match.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s chances of advancing hinge on Germany avoiding defeat in their next match.

