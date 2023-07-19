Nauman Ali silences critics with match-winning performance

Nauman Ali faced criticism for his performance in the first innings.

He turned the tables in the second innings, taking 3 wickets.

Pakistan finished the fourth day at 48-3.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali faced severe criticism when he failed to take any wickets in the first innings of the ongoing opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

However, he turned the tables in the second innings on day four, impressively taking three wickets and earning praise instead. This turnaround came after Nauman struggled on a spin-friendly wicket when Pakistan needed wickets the most.

In contrast, Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya performed well, taking three wickets to trouble Pakistan’s batting lineup. Initially criticized on social media for his average performance, Nauman is now receiving praise for his recent display.

In the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Pakistan finished the fourth day at 48-3 while chasing a target of 131 runs. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 25 and six runs respectively at the end of the day’s play.

With another 83 runs needed to secure victory on the final day and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, Pakistan faces a crucial challenge.

During the fourth day, Prabath Jayasuriya took the wickets of Abdullah Shafique (8) and Shan Masood (7), providing Sri Lanka with key breakthroughs. Additionally, nightwatchman Nauman was run out while attempting a risky second run.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka was dismissed for 279 runs in their second innings, setting a target of 131 runs for Pakistan.

Abrar Ahmed and Nauman were the standout performers for Pakistan, both claiming three wickets each. Shaheen Afridi and Agha Salman also contributed with two wickets each.

