Netherlands Coach Calls Women’s World Cup Organization “Incompetent”

As they get ready for their debut match against Portugal on Sunday, the Netherlands are not pleased with the training facilities in New Zealand.

The Women’s World Cup was likewise branded an incompetent organization by the Dutch.

Since the Bay Oval in Tauranga, where the Dutch team is practicing, has a firm cricket surface in the center, coach Andries Jonker is worried about player injuries. It should be remembered that months before the competition began, the Netherlands requested that the pitch be taken out.

“When we arrived here on Wednesday, I thought, ‘now what is this now?’ I will not train on this,” Jonker told reporters.

“We have raised concerns about the cricket pitch previously, we were promised things and now we are very disappointed and angry. We are not satisfied.

“We want to play a good first match against Portugal here, we want to have a top preparation, a top tournament and we also consider ourselves a top team. This does not fit. This fits with amateurism of the highest order.

“If you fall on it with your knee or your shoulder, you could have a problem. If you sprint from the grass to that pitch, that is also not good for muscles and tendons that are already under tension.”

The Netherlands football squad will continue to practice there, but they won’t be practicing on the entire field until their opening game.

“With other exercises we can train around that pitch, but 11 against 11 doesn’t work,” the coach added.

“There were two other options. We could go to Dunedin earlier, but then you have to re-arrange hotels, flights and everyone is on the wrong track.

“There was also the suggestion we go to Hamilton. That’s an hour and a half drive. That sounds easy, but then you are on the road from 10 am to 6 pm for one training session.”

