Edition: English
New Zealand eliminated from FIFA Women’s World Cup

  • New Zealand was eliminated from FIFA Women’s World Cup.
  • Norway advanced to the knockout stage.
  • Remaining group stage matches will be played on July 30, 31, August 1, 2, and 3.
New Zealand’s journey in the FIFA Women’s World Cup came to an end on Sunday following a goalless draw with Switzerland.

Although the co-hosts were eliminated from the tournament based on goal difference, Switzerland advanced to the last 16 as the winners of Group A.

New Zealand, as the host nation, suffered a surprising exit from the Women’s World Cup at the group stage. Despite a strong start with a stunning victory against Norway, they couldn’t maintain their momentum and lost to the Philippines in the second match.

In their last group game, New Zealand tried their best, supported by a large crowd, but failed to score, resulting in a goalless draw. This led to Norway advancing to the knockout stage based on goal difference. The current tournament is the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and it is notable for having two host nations, New Zealand and Australia.

The group stage follows a round-robin format with each team playing three matches, and the top two teams from each group will proceed to the round of 16. The knockout rounds are set to start on August 5, and the final match will be held on Sunday, August 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Sunday, July 30

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia

Group B: Canada vs. Australia

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands

Group D: China vs. England

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy

Group F: Panama vs. France

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia

