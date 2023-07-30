New Zealand eliminated from FIFA Women’s World Cup

Pakistan defeats Turkmenistan to keep Billie Jean King Cup spot
New Zealand’s journey in the FIFA Women’s World Cup came to an end on Sunday following a goalless draw with Switzerland.
Although the co-hosts were eliminated from the tournament based on goal difference, Switzerland advanced to the last 16 as the winners of Group A.
New Zealand, as the host nation, suffered a surprising exit from the Women’s World Cup at the group stage. Despite a strong start with a stunning victory against Norway, they couldn’t maintain their momentum and lost to the Philippines in the second match.
In their last group game, New Zealand tried their best, supported by a large crowd, but failed to score, resulting in a goalless draw. This led to Norway advancing to the knockout stage based on goal difference. The current tournament is the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and it is notable for having two host nations, New Zealand and Australia.
The group stage follows a round-robin format with each team playing three matches, and the top two teams from each group will proceed to the round of 16. The knockout rounds are set to start on August 5, and the final match will be held on Sunday, August 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Sunday, July 30
Group H: Germany vs. Colombia
Monday, July 31
Group C: Japan vs. Spain
Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia
Group B: Canada vs. Australia
Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria
Tuesday, August 1
Group E: Portugal vs. United States
Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands
Group D: China vs. England
Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark
Wednesday, August 2
Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden
Group G: South Africa vs. Italy
Group F: Panama vs. France
Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil
Thursday, August 3
Group H: South Korea vs. Germany
Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia
