Nigeria shocks Australia, records first Women’s World Cup win

Nigeria defeated Australia 3-2 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

This was Nigeria’s first-ever World Cup victory.

Australia faces a crucial must-win match against Canada.

Advertisement

Nigeria pulled off a remarkable 3-2 triumph against co-hosts Australia in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group B match held on Thursday. Despite conceding an early goal, Nigeria showcased an impressive performance, earning their first-ever World Cup victory.

Having already held Olympic champions Canada to a goalless draw in their debut match, Nigeria displayed a commanding performance that caused Australia significant trouble throughout the game.

The Matildas initially gained control and found the net just before half-time when Caitlin Foord’s well-placed pass penetrated Nigeria’s defense, setting up van Egmond to score.

However, Australia’s celebration was short-lived as Nigeria responded quickly. Rasheedat Ajibade’s cross found Uchenna Kanu inside the box, who seized the opportunity and scored Nigeria’s first-ever World Cup goal, leveling the score.

Osinachi Ohale scored for Nigeria in the 65th minute, putting them in the lead. Asisat Oshoala added another goal from a difficult angle in the 72nd minute, seemingly securing the win for the African team. However, Alanna Kennedy’s late header gave hope to the Australian team.

Nevertheless, Nigeria held on in a tense finish, leading to scenes of celebration. They showcased a combination of strong defensive play and exciting counterattacks, while Australia appeared to struggle under the pressure of the nearly 50,000 fans in attendance.

Advertisement

The unexpected outcome has resulted in Nigeria and Canada being tied with four points each in Pool B, while Australia has three points. Australia faces a crucial must-win match against Canada on July 31 in Melbourne.

“We had so many chances, but it was one of those nights we couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net,” Australia midfielder Emily van Egmond said.

“The last five to ten minutes showed our never-say-die attitude, and we’ll take that into the next game which is a must-win.”

Advertisement Despite the absence of their injured key player and captain, Sam Kerr, Australia is heavily favored to secure the victory required to advance from the group stage. Also Read Ferguson fires coaches, says he’s ready to get back on track Tony Ferguson has undergone significant changes. He is determined to turn things... Advertisement Advertisement