No official announcement regarding participating departmental cricket teams yet

The official announcement of participating departmental cricket teams is pending.

Verbal agreements with players and departments have been made.

Seven departmental teams have already confirmed their participation in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Advertisement

With the domestic cricket season set to start in about a month, there has been no official announcement of the participating departmental teams so far.

Last year, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the PCB’s patron-in-chief, lifted the ban on departmental sports.

However, despite the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with eight departmental cricket teams participating, their establishment has not been officially confirmed yet.

Sources reveal that verbal agreements between players and department management have been made, but formal letters of confirmation have not been issued yet.

The delay is attributed to the departments’ lack of approval for the sports budget, which is typically finalized and approved one to two months after the federal government budget.

Contract and appointment letters are expected to be issued in August once the budgetary matters are resolved.

Advertisement

“That’s why there is delay in the establishment of cricket teams but all preparations have been completed,” said a source.

According to sources, several departments are expected to announce their cricket teams and officials in August.

The recent changes in the PCB’s hierarchy and the country’s political and economic circumstances have contributed to the slow pace in restoring departmental sports teams.

However, department sports officials are actively working on the matter and engaging in discussions with cricketers.

Informal agreements have already been made with several leading and emerging cricketers, and more details about these arrangements will be revealed next month.

Additionally, seven departmental teams have already confirmed their participation in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Advertisement

Also Read