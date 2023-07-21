Pak vs Afg ODIs: Venue finalized after lots of negotiations

The venue for Pak vs Afg three-match ODI series decided as Sri Lanka.

Cricket boards agreed on a neutral location after negotiations.

Sri Lanka Cricket offered its grounds and stadiums to accommodate the series.

Advertisement

Pak vs Afg: After a series of negotiations, the venue for the highly anticipated three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been determined.

The cricket boards have agreed to play the white-ball series at a neutral venue in Sri Lanka following several rounds of discussions.

PCB officials actively engaged with their counterparts in the ACB to reach an agreement on the location of the series.

Initially, Afghanistan wanted to host the series in the UAE, but due to challenging weather conditions, they opted for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has shown great sportsmanship and cooperation by offering to rent out their grounds and stadiums to accommodate the series.

ACB representatives stated that their decision was driven by their focus on preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.

Advertisement

Hosting the series in Sri Lanka will provide the Afghan team with an opportunity to acclimatize to similar conditions they may encounter during these prestigious events.

The three-match ODI series is scheduled to commence on August 18 and run until August 24.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: ACC, PCB officials to inspect Sri Lanka venues Pakistan will host 4 matches in the tournament. ACC, PCB officials to...