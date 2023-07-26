Pak vs SL Second Test: Pakistan Ends Day Three with Impressive 563-5 against Sri Lanka

Pakistan finishes day three at a commanding 563-5 in the second Test against Sri Lanka, leading by 397 runs.

Opener Abdullah Shafique shines with a double-century, scoring 201 runs with 19 fours and four sixes.

Agha Salman contributes an unbeaten 132 runs with 15 fours and a six.

Advertisement

Pakistan took a commanding lead on day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday, finishing at 563-5. The visitors lead by 397 runs after bowling out the hosts for 166 in the first innings.

Opener Abdullah Shafique played a remarkable inning, scoring a double-century with 201 runs, including 19 fours and four sixes. At 23 years and 246 days, he became the third-youngest Pakistani player to achieve this feat, following Javed Miandad and Hanif Mohammad.

Agha Salman also displayed excellent form, scoring an unbeaten 132 runs in 148 balls, consisting of 15 fours and a six.

However, during the second session, Sarfaraz Ahmed had to retire hurt after being hit on the head. He was replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute, who remains unbeaten on 37. Saud Shakeel contributed 57 runs before being dismissed. Despite the setback, Pakistan remains in control of the Test match with their dominating performance.

Saud Shakeel achieved a historic milestone in the ongoing second Test, becoming the first-ever batter in history to score a half-century in each of the first seven Tests of their career. This feat surpassed the previous record held by Sunil Gavaskar, Saeed Ahmed, Basil Butcher, and Bert Sutcliffe, who had achieved half-centuries in each of their first six Tests.

The only wicket to fall in the morning session was that of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was dismissed for 39 by spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Advertisement

Resuming their innings on day three at 178-2 with a 12-run lead, Pakistan made the most of the opportunity despite the limited play on the second day due to heavy rain.

Pakistan bowlers, Naseem Shah (3-41) and Shaheen Afridi (1-44), made significant impacts by denting Sri Lanka’s top-order, reducing them to 36-4. Although Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored for Sri Lanka with 57, the team struggled with the bat, managing only 166 runs.

In the field, Pakistan continued to shine, with Shan Masood making crucial direct throw run-outs to dismiss opener Nishan Madushka and tailender Prabath Jayasuriya.

When it was their turn to bat, Pakistan scored at a quick rate, and opener Imam-ul-Haq contributed six runs before being caught at gully. However, Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood’s partnership of 108 runs maintained Pakistan’s control over the match. Shafique’s brisk innings came to an end when he miscued a pull shot and was caught by Asitha Fernando.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.