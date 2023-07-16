Pak vs Sl : Unmissable Moments from Day 1 of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Series

Shaheen Afridi reaches 100 Test wickets milestone.

Babar Azam’s exceptional catch dismisses Dinesh Chandimal.

Hassan Ali’s comical sprint entertains during play.

Advertisement

Shaheen Afridi’s remarkable achievement marked the opening day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at Galle.

In just the third over of Sri Lanka’s innings, Afridi claimed his 100th Test wicket with an exceptional delivery that induced a nick from Madushka, caught comfortably by wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

This milestone made Afridi the 19th Pakistani bowler to reach the significant feat of 100 dismissals in Test cricket, setting an exhilarating tone for the match.

Advertisement

Dinesh Chandimal, the experienced Sri Lankan batsman, encountered a challenging moment when Naseem Shah bowled a superb delivery during the 16th over.

The ball pitched and slightly straightened, prompting Chandimal to edge it. Pakistan captain Babar Azam displayed his exceptional fielding skills by diving to his left and taking a remarkable catch at slip, leading to Chandimal’s dismissal and his return to the pavilion.

Brilliant Catch From Captain Babar Azam. pic.twitter.com/tbZreFoUlr — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) July 16, 2023

Advertisement

In the midst of the intense cricketing action, Hassan Ali, who was fulfilling the role of a water boy for Pakistan, brought a lighthearted moment that amused everyone.

In the 45th over of Sri Lanka’s innings, bowled by Nauman Ali, Hassan sprinted out of the ground towards the pavilion in a comical bid to hasten the play’s resumption. With an extra pair of sunglasses and ensuring his cap stayed in place, Hassan’s enthusiastic and joyous display drew chuckles from the commentators, adding a touch of amusement to the proceedings.

Advertisement

Mohammad Rizwan, despite not being in the playing XI, made an impressive impact on fans with a remarkable diving fielding display. During the 54th over, Naseem Shah delivered a short ball that was fiercely pulled by Sadeera Samarawickrama.

However, Rizwan, who was substituting at backward square leg, exhibited exceptional agility by diving to stop the ball. He even attempted a throw at the stumps, and had it been accurate, Samarawickrama would have faced a precarious situation. Rizwan’s fielding skills and commitment left a lasting impression during the match.

Excellent fielding by rizwan pic.twitter.com/WmuUTstwxx — Daud (@CleanBowled562) July 16, 2023

Advertisement