Pakistan A all out for 205, Qasim Akram top-scores with 70 not out

Qasim Akram, a right-handed batsman, played a crucial role in saving Pakistan A from a potentially low total of 205 runs against India A in their third match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo on Wednesday.

Qasim stepped in to bat when Pakistan A was facing a difficult situation at 78-5. Despite facing strong bowling from the Indian bowlers, the young batsman remained composed and maintained his composure.

Pakistan, having chosen to bat first, suffered an early setback as their opener Saim Ayub failed to score and was dismissed by Rajvardhan Hangargekar. However, Sahibzada Farhan, with his experience, held his ground while Omair bin Yousuf also departed without scoring. Farhan and the young Haseebullah managed to put together a brief partnership of 32 runs, but their collaboration didn't last long. Farhan made an ill-judged shot and was caught by Riyan Parag in the 13th over, followed by the quick dismissals of Haseeb (27) and Kamran Ghulam (15).

Manav Suthar made two consecutive significant contributions to ensure his team stayed on the correct path.

Qasim then scored 48 runs, followed by valuable performances from Mubasir Khan (28) and Mehran Mumtaz (25).

Hangargekar achieved his second five-wicket haul of the tournament, while Suthar claimed three wickets.

