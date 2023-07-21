Pakistan A team wins first Test against Sri Lanka by 4 wickets

Pakistan A will face the winner of the second semi-final.

On Friday, Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Test fast bowler from Pakistan, along with his teammate Naseem Shah, celebrated the national A team's successful qualification for the final of the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo. The senior members of the men's team warmly welcomed the A team at the hotel to commemorate their achievement in the Asian event. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the celebration on social media, showing Shaheen and Naseem happily cutting a cake with the emerging team.

In the semi-final match of the ongoing Emerging Asia Cup, Pakistan A secured a victory by defeating Sri Lanka A with a margin of 60 runs on Friday. Now, Pakistan A will face the winner of the second semi-final, which will be played between India A and Bangladesh A.

During Sri Lanka A’s chase of the target of 323 runs, they were bowled out for 262 runs in 45.4 overs.

The standout performance came from Pakistani pacer Arshad Iqbal, who claimed excellent figures of 5-37. Mubasir Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem also contributed by taking two wickets each for Pakistan A.

Despite strong efforts from Sahan Arachchige and Avishka Fernando, who both scored 97 runs each for Sri Lanka A, their team couldn’t manage to surpass the target set by Pakistan.

In the first innings, Pakistan A put up a solid total of 322 runs on the board, with valuable fifties contributed by Omair Bin Yousuf and captain Mohammad Haris.

These performances played a crucial role in setting the foundation for Pakistan A’s victory in the match.

