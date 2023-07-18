Pakistan and New Zealand Schedule Extra T20Is Ahead of T20 World Cup

Advertisement After Test matches in Australia, Pakistan to face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the Pakistan national cricket team, known as the Men in Green, will play 10 additional T20 International (T20I) matches against New Zealand in the 2023-24 season. This series will serve as preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled for the following year.

Following three ICC World Test Championship matches in Australia from December to January, Pakistan will travel to New Zealand for a five-match T20I series.

The scheduled T20I matches in New Zealand are as follows:

1st T20I: January 12 in Auckland

2nd T20I: January 14 in Hamilton

3rd T20I: January 17 in Dunedin

4th T20I: January 19 in Christchurch

5th T20I: January 21 in Christchurch

Additionally, the New Zealand cricket team will tour Pakistan in April 2024 for their own five-match T20I series. The PCB will release further details about the series closer to the date.

The PCB stated that these additional T20I matches will provide valuable preparation for the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan will play a total of 19 T20Is, including matches against New Zealand, the Netherlands, Ireland, and England. The PCB will also host the Pakistan Super League 2024 in February/March 2024.

The schedule adjustments were made in consultation with Cricket West Indies and New Zealand Cricket, with the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures against the West Indies moved to January 2025, and Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand rescheduled for April 2025.

Pakistan and New Zealand had previously competed in a closely contested five-match T20I series in April/May, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams are currently ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, with only a two-point difference between them.

