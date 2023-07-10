Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan becomes first team to qualify for Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup final

Pakistan becomes first team to qualify for Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup final

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan becomes first team to qualify for Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup final
Advertisement
  • Pakistan defeats South Korea 3-0 in the upper-bracket final to advance to the tournament finals.
  • Atif Butt defeats Knee 3-2 in the boss match to secure the win for Pakistan.
  • Arslan Ash is one of the finest Tekken players in the world with three EVO titles.
Advertisement

The first team to qualify for the Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup final was a three-person squad from Pakistan, who defeated South Korea 3-0 in the upper-bracket final on Sunday.

The trio of Arslan Ash, Atif Butt, and Khan Imran defeated Korea in all three sets after Pakistan’s Atif Butt defeated Korea’s star player, Knee, 3-2 in the boss match.

The ultimate opponent for Pakistan has not yet been selected.

On Saturday, July 8, Pakistan defeated the United Kingdom squad by a score of 2-1. Arslan dropped the middle match, while Atif won the boss match to secure the win for Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated Korea today to win the competition five times in a row, following victories over South Africa, Japan, and Saudi Arabia in the group rounds.

Pakistan likewise finished the group stage of their matches by taking first place.

Advertisement

With three EVO titles in Tekken 7, Arslan is one of the finest Tekken players in the world.

He became the first player to win both the EVO Japan 2019 Championship and the EVO Championship Series that year.

In addition, he won the Combo Breaker Tekken 7 competition in 2022 and was named the top E-Player of 2019 by EPSN. He is also a CEO 2021 Champion.

He won the championship in 2022 Combo Breaker Tekken 7 after dominating all 10 of his opponents.

Atif won the title in 2022 by going unbeaten in the competition, making him the current Tekken World Tour Finals winner.

Khan, meanwhile, finished second at Evo 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan Dominates Tekken 7 Nations Cup, Secures Top Three Finish
Pakistan Dominates Tekken 7 Nations Cup, Secures Top Three Finish

Pakistan Dominates Tekken 7 Nations Cup. Pakistan will compete against Korea. Arslan...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the ESports & Gaming News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story