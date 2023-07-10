Pakistan becomes first team to qualify for Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup final

Pakistan defeats South Korea 3-0 in the upper-bracket final to advance to the tournament finals.

Atif Butt defeats Knee 3-2 in the boss match to secure the win for Pakistan.

The first team to qualify for the Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup final was a three-person squad from Pakistan, who defeated South Korea 3-0 in the upper-bracket final on Sunday.

The trio of Arslan Ash, Atif Butt, and Khan Imran defeated Korea in all three sets after Pakistan’s Atif Butt defeated Korea’s star player, Knee, 3-2 in the boss match.

The ultimate opponent for Pakistan has not yet been selected.

On Saturday, July 8, Pakistan defeated the United Kingdom squad by a score of 2-1. Arslan dropped the middle match, while Atif won the boss match to secure the win for Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated Korea today to win the competition five times in a row, following victories over South Africa, Japan, and Saudi Arabia in the group rounds.

Pakistan likewise finished the group stage of their matches by taking first place.

With three EVO titles in Tekken 7, Arslan is one of the finest Tekken players in the world.

He became the first player to win both the EVO Japan 2019 Championship and the EVO Championship Series that year.

In addition, he won the Combo Breaker Tekken 7 competition in 2022 and was named the top E-Player of 2019 by EPSN. He is also a CEO 2021 Champion.

He won the championship in 2022 Combo Breaker Tekken 7 after dominating all 10 of his opponents.

Atif won the title in 2022 by going unbeaten in the competition, making him the current Tekken World Tour Finals winner.

Khan, meanwhile, finished second at Evo 2022.

