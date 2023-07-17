Pakistan Cricket Board approves new ICC financial model

Advertisement PCB has accepted the new financial model.

Pakistan’s share is set at 5.75%.

Pakistan's share is set at 5.75%.

India will receive the lion's share of the revenue. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its acceptance of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) new financial model. According to a press release issued on Monday, the PCB confirmed its approval of the revised financial structure, which significantly favors the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“PCB, in accordance with it’s constitutional right, has over the past few weeks and at the ICC Meetings, consistently sought additional information to better understand the rationale behind allocation of weightages to each of the criteria and the calculation of the distributions. The PCB felt in the absence of all relevant information, data and formulae, such a significant decision should not be taken in haste,

“The PCB, therefore, proposed that this item may be deferred to the next ICC meeting,

“Ultimately, majority of members did not find it feasible to defer this item and voted in favour of passing the Model, while the PCB recorded its dissent as a matter principle,” the PCB released a detailed statement on the matter.

Under the revised financial model of the International Cricket Council (ICC), India will receive 38.5 percent of the revenue share, while England and Australia will receive 6.89 percent and 6.25 percent, respectively. Pakistan's share is set at 5.75 percent, and this income will primarily come from the ICC's projected earnings generated by the $3 billion media rights deal for the period of 2024-2027.

“Pakistan will earn more than two times the revenue when compared to the last cycle,” the PCB said.

