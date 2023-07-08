Pakistan Cricket Team Gears Up for Sri Lanka Tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Team has arrived at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and is preparing to depart for Colombo on Saturday. Their flight to Sri Lanka is scheduled for 10:40 pm local time.

To reach Sri Lanka, they will take a connecting flight to Dubai, where they will have a three-hour layover before continuing to Colombo. The team is expected to arrive in Colombo on Sunday morning.

Initially, the players were supposed to travel to Rawalpindi from Karachi on Friday evening to attend the wedding of pacer Haris Rauf. They were scheduled to return on Saturday afternoon. However, due to poor weather conditions and the forecast of rain during the monsoon season in Pakistan, the team management decided it was not worth the risk.

The training camp for the Pakistan team concluded on Friday, July 7, at the National Stadium in Karachi. The first Test of the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 16. After that, the teams will travel to Colombo for the second Test at the Singhalese Sports Club, which will be held from July 24 to 28.

In their last tour to Sri Lanka in July 2022, Pakistan and Sri Lanka played a two-match Test series that ended in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan achieved an impressive run chase of 342 runs to win the first Test by four wickets. However, the hosts came back strongly in the second Test and won by 246 runs to level the series.

Itinerary of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka:

9 July – Pakistan land in Colombo

11 and 12 July – Warm-up game

16-20 July – First Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium

24-28 July – Second Test at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Player support personnel

Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital content manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).

