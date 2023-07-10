Pakistan Cricket Team Lands in Sri Lanka for Test Series Showdown.

The Pakistan cricket team has completed their training camp and arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday for a two-match Test series against the Sri Lankan team.

After a day of rest, the team will travel to Hambantota tomorrow, where they will play a two-day warm-up match on July 11 and 12.

The first Test of the series will take place on July 16 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, while the second Test will be held at the Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan’s previous tour to Sri Lanka took place in July 2022 and ended in a 1-1 draw. In the first Test of that series, Pakistan achieved a historic run chase of 342 to win by four wickets, but Sri Lanka came back strongly in the second Test, winning by 246 runs to level the series.