Pakistan Cricket Team Lands in Sri Lanka for Test Series Showdown.

The Pakistan cricket team has completed their training camp and arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday for a two-match Test series against the Sri Lankan team.
After a day of rest, the team will travel to Hambantota tomorrow, where they will play a two-day warm-up match on July 11 and 12.
The first Test of the series will take place on July 16 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, while the second Test will be held at the Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo from July 24 to 28.
Pakistan’s previous tour to Sri Lanka took place in July 2022 and ended in a 1-1 draw. In the first Test of that series, Pakistan achieved a historic run chase of 342 to win by four wickets, but Sri Lanka came back strongly in the second Test, winning by 246 runs to level the series.
Itinerary of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka
July 9: Pakistan land in Colombo
July 11-12: Warm-up game
July 16-20: First Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium
July 24-28: Second Test at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Pakistan squad
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood
Player support personnel
Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (me-dia and digital content manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Talha Ejaz (ana-lyst) and Malang Ali (massage therapist).
