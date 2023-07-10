Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan Cricket Team Lands in Sri Lanka for Test Series Showdown

Pakistan Cricket Team Lands in Sri Lanka for Test Series Showdown

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan Cricket Team Lands in Sri Lanka for Test Series Showdown

Pakistan Cricket Team Lands in Sri Lanka for Test Series Showdown

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Pakistan Cricket Team Lands in Sri Lanka for Test Series Showdown.
  • First Test of series will take place on July 16 at Galle International Cricket Stadium.
  • Pakistan achieved a historic run chase of 342.
Advertisement

The Pakistan cricket team has completed their training camp and arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday for a two-match Test series against the Sri Lankan team.

After a day of rest, the team will travel to Hambantota tomorrow, where they will play a two-day warm-up match on July 11 and 12.

The first Test of the series will take place on July 16 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, while the second Test will be held at the Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan’s previous tour to Sri Lanka took place in July 2022 and ended in a 1-1 draw. In the first Test of that series, Pakistan achieved a historic run chase of 342 to win by four wickets, but Sri Lanka came back strongly in the second Test, winning by 246 runs to level the series.

Advertisement

Itinerary of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka

July 9: Pakistan land in Colombo

Advertisement

July 11-12: Warm-up game

July 16-20: First Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium

July 24-28: Second Test at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Player support personnel

Advertisement

Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (me-dia and digital content manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Talha Ejaz (ana-lyst) and Malang Ali (massage therapist).

Also Read

Ashes: England Stuns Australia with Nail-biting 3-Wicket Victory
Ashes: England Stuns Australia with Nail-biting 3-Wicket Victory

England Stuns Australia with Nail-biting 3-Wicket Victory. Harry Brook played a crucial...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story