Pakistan defeats Turkmenistan to keep Billie Jean King Cup spot

Ushna Suhail and Sara Ibrahim Khan win singles matches for Pakistan.

Pakistan avoids relegation to Group 3.

In the Billie Jean King Cup held in Kuala Lumpur, Pakistan secured their spot in the Asia/Oceania Group 2 by defeating Turkmenistan 2-0 in the relegation playoff.

During the playoff, Pakistan’s Ushna Suhail and Sara Ibrahim Khan emerged victorious in their respective single matches against Aisha Bikbulatova and Bahar Toymyradova on Saturday.

With an insurmountable lead after winning the singles matches, the doubles clash was not required to determine the outcome.

This win ensured that Pakistan maintained its position in Asia/Oceania Group 2 and avoided relegation to Group 3.

Earlier in the tournament’s group stage, Pakistan, competing in Pool A, managed only one win out of five matches. Their solitary victory was achieved against Guam.

The Pakistan team, led by Ushna and Sara, also featured players Mehak Khokhar, Amna Qayyum, and Sara Mahboob.

The Billie Jean King Cup, previously known as the Federation Cup (1963–95) and Fed Cup (1995–2020), brings together women’s amateur tennis teams from various countries.

It was established in 1963 by the International Lawn Tennis Federation to commemorate its 50th anniversary.