Pakistan Dominates Tekken 7 Nations Cup, Secures Top Three Finish

Pakistan Dominates Tekken 7 Nations Cup.

Pakistan’s Tekken players emerged victorious in the Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup, defeating the UK with a score of 2-1. The team, composed of Arslan, Atif Butt, and Khan Imran, faced off against the UK in the knockout stages and secured their win with Butt’s victory in the boss match.

In the upcoming upper-bracket final, Pakistan will compete against Korea.

In a previous group match against Japan on July 7, Arslan Ash led Pakistan to a 3-1 victory, ultimately winning the boss match. Prior to that, Pakistan had defeated South Africa, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, registering three consecutive wins and finishing at the top of their group.

Arslan Ash is widely recognized as one of the world’s top Tekken players, having achieved significant accolades. He is a three-time EVO champion in Tekken 7, having won the EVO Japan 2019 Championship and Evo Championship Series 2019.

At that time, he was the only player to have won both titles. In addition, he was honored as the best E-Player of 2019 by ESPN. Arslan also claimed the CEO 2021 Champion and the 2022 Combo Breaker Tekken 7 tournament titles, defeating all ten of his opponents in the latter event.

