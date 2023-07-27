Pakistan hockey team gets NOC for Asian Champions Trophy in India

Advertisement PSB has granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

Tournament is scheduled to commence on August 3.

“The NOC was issued after getting clearance from the concerned ministries and other relevant authorities,” PSB said in a statement.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy is a prominent event in the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) calendar, featuring teams from Pakistan, India, South Korea, Japan, China, and Malaysia.

Pakistan will commence their campaign on August 3 with a match against Malaysia, and the tournament’s final is scheduled for August 12.

It has been reported that Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh is likely to lead Pakistan’s senior hockey team as the head coach during the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. Shahnaz recently joined the team as a consultant and has already begun working with the players. Sources indicate that he is expected to take on the role of head coach, with Olympian Rehan Butt as his deputy.

The Pakistan senior hockey team has begun their preparation, and during training camp in Lahore, they played practice matches against the combined team of Dar Academy and Rana Zaheer Academy. The Pakistan team, known as the Green Shirts, emerged victorious with a 4-0 win. Both academies are renowned for producing some of the country’s finest hockey talent.

Squad

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.

Pakistan’s schedule

August 3 – vs Malaysia

August 4 – vs Korea

August 6 – vs Japan

August 7 – vs China

August 9 – vs India

