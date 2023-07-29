Pakistan Misses U17 Volleyball World Cup Qualification

Pakistan fails to qualify for U17 Volleyball World Cup after losing 3-1.

The defeat was in the third-fourth place match, and they needed to win to secure a spot in the U17 World Cup.

Chinese Taipei secured their qualification for the U17 World Cup with the victory.

Pakistan’s second defeat in the competition.

After losing to Uzbekistan in the semi-finals, Pakistan needed to overcome Chinese Taipei to qualify for the U17 World Cup, which will be held next year.

Chinese Taipei beat Pakistan by scores of 25-13, 18-25, 25-23, and 25-22.

The victory qualified the Chinese for the big event the following year.

Uzbekistan defeated Pakistan 3-1 in the semi-finals, with scores of 25-23, 17-25, 25-21, and 25-23.

The game was quite tight because both sides fought to the finish, and the hosts’ victory margins were not large.

Pakistan’s first setback in the event came after four straight triumphs over Chinese Taipei, Mongolia, Australia, and Thailand.

Meanwhile, in the Super 8 round, Pakistan overcame Australia with scores of 25-13, 25-19, and 25-14, and then defeated Thailand with scores of 25-9, 25-16, and 25-19 to earn their fourth consecutive win.

Pakistan defeated Mongolia 25-9, 25-17, and 25-13 in the group stage, and Chinese Taipei 5-15, 25-18, and 25-16.

It should be noted that Iran won the Central Asian U16 Volleyball Championship earlier this month, defeating Pakistan 3-2.

Iran won the final with scores of 25-20, 25-27, 25-18, 21-25, and 15-11 after a thrilling match. After winning the final, the host team took gold, while Pakistan took silver.

