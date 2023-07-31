Pakistan on a roll, win second straight match in Norway Cup

Pakistan street child football team secured their 2nd consecutive win.

Pakistan made a brilliant start to the match against Frigg Oslo FK.

Despite Årvoll IL taking an early lead.

Advertisement

In the ongoing Norway Cup in Oslo, the Pakistan street child football team secured their second consecutive win by defeating Årvoll IL with a score of 2-1.

During the first half, Årvoll IL took an early lead, but Pakistan managed to create some opportunities and eventually scored an equalizer just moments before halftime. The first goal for Pakistan was netted by Abdul Wahab.

In the second half, Pakistan continued their momentum, and Tufail Shinwari scored the winning goal, leading them to victory. Earlier on July 30, Pakistan had an impressive start to the tournament, defeating Frigg Oslo FK with a dominant score of 11-1.

Pakistan made a brilliant start to the match, with Saud Ahmed scoring a goal in the 6th minute. Shortly after, in the 7th minute, Abid Ali extended their lead by scoring another goal.

The Pakistani team continued their aggressive play, and Saud scored again in the 11th minute, effectively tripling their lead. Not to be outdone, Abid netted his second goal of the game in the 15th minute.

Despite the host team managing to pull one goal back through Scott McNol, Pakistan maintained their dominance. They added two more goals to their tally, finishing the first half with an impressive scoreline of 6-1 in their favor.

Advertisement

Pakistan made a brilliant start to the match, with Saud Ahmed scoring a goal in the 6th minute. Shortly after, in the 7th minute, Abid Ali extended their lead by scoring another goal.

The Pakistani team continued their aggressive play, and Saud scored again in the 11th minute, effectively tripling their lead. Not to be outdone, Abid netted his second goal of the game in the 15th minute.

Despite the host team managing to pull one goal back through Scott McNol, Pakistan maintained their dominance. They added two more goals to their tally, finishing the first half with an impressive scoreline of 6-1 in their favor.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read New Zealand eliminated from FIFA Women’s World Cup New Zealand was eliminated from FIFA Women's World Cup. Norway advanced to...