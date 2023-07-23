Emerging Asia Cup: Pakistan set India daunting target of 353 runs

Pakistan A set India A a target of 353 runs in the final.

In the final of the Emerging Asia Cup held in Colombo, Pakistan A set India A a target of 353 runs after a brilliant century by middle-order batsman Tayyab Tahir.

Despite losing five wickets early on, Tahir played aggressively and scored 108 runs off just 71 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 152.11.

Pakistan got off to a strong start with Sahibzada Farhan (65 off 62) and Saim Ayub (59 off 51) contributing fifties and putting up a 121-run opening partnership. However, India fought back by taking quick wickets in the middle overs.

Tahir shared a crucial partnership of 126 runs in 98 balls for the sixth wicket with Mubasir Khan, who scored 35 runs. Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Riyan Parag were the standout bowlers for India A, each taking two wickets.

In the highly-anticipated final, India A won the toss and chose to bowl first, while Pakistan made one change to their lineup, bringing in Mehran Mumtaz in place of Amad Butt.

In the semi-finals, India A defeated Bangladesh A by 51 runs, bowling out Bangladesh for 160 runs while chasing a target of 212.

On the other hand, Pakistan A secured their spot in the final by beating Sri Lanka A by 60 runs, thanks to a notable performance by right-arm fast bowler Arshad Iqbal, who took his maiden List A fifer, helping Pakistan A bowl out Sri Lanka for 262 in response to a 323-run target.

Before the final, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam visited the Pakistan Shaheens team and boosted their confidence ahead of the match against India A, providing valuable guidance to players like Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, and others.

Lineups

India A: B Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (capt), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Pakistan A: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (capt, wk), Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem

