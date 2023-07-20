Pakistan Sets New Record, Beats Sri Lanka in First Test

Pakistan registers historic 10th Test win in Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam joins elite list of Pakistani captains.

Pakistan claims 1-0 lead in Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan secured a remarkable four-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the first Test held at Galle.

This win also marked a significant achievement for Pakistan, as it became their 10th triumph in 28 matches played in Sri Lanka.

This record-setting performance surpassed India’s nine wins in 24 matches and England’s nine wins in 18 matches, making Pakistan the team with the most victories in Sri Lanka.

Considering that Sri Lanka is known for being a formidable team on their home turf, achieving ten wins in this country is no small feat.

The victory in the first Test not only marked a milestone for Pakistan but also for their captain, Babar Azam, as he joined an exclusive group of Pakistani captains.

Azam’s leadership has been exceptional, particularly in away Test matches, where he has achieved seven wins out of nine matches.

This places him ahead of former captains Saleem Malik and Wasim Akram, who managed six wins in nine and sixteen matches, respectively.

The only captain standing ahead of Azam in this elite list is the legendary Misbah-ul-Haq.

Misbah guided Pakistan to an impressive 13 away victories in 32 matches. It’s worth noting that Misbah’s accomplishment becomes even more remarkable considering that Pakistan faced restrictions in hosting matches in their own country during his captaincy.

Earlier today, Pakistan claimed a 1-0 lead in the Test series against Sri Lanka with a victory, largely owed to Saud Shakeel’s outstanding double century in the first innings.

In their run-chase of 131 runs, Pakistan started at 48-3 with Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq at the crease. Azam contributed 24 runs off 28 balls, hitting five fours before getting dismissed, caught in front of the stumps by Prabath Jayasuriya.

Saud Shakeel, despite his brilliant performance, couldn’t stay till the end and was out after scoring 30 runs off 38 balls. However, Imam-ul-Haq played impressively and remained unbeaten with 50 runs, including four fours and a six.

Agha Salman made a significant impact by hitting a six on the very first ball he faced, ultimately helping Pakistan achieve victory.

The second and final Test is scheduled to commence at Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo on July 24.