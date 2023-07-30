Pakistan Shaheens lose to Australia A in Darwin T20 opener

Pakistan Shaheens lost to NT Strike by 59 runs.

The tournament also includes teams from ACT Comets.

Pakistan Shaheens will play two 50-over matches against PNG.

On Sunday, in the Top End T20 series held in Darwin, Australia, the Pakistan Shaheens suffered a defeat in their first match against NT Strike by a margin of 59 runs.

Choosing to bat first, NT Strike managed to score 185-5 in their allotted 20 overs. Param Uppal played exceptionally well, scoring 59 runs off just 28 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Pakistan’s Aaliyan Mahmood and Arafat Minhas performed reasonably well, each taking two wickets during the innings.

In response, the Shaheens struggled and were all out for 126 runs in 18.4 overs. Captain Rohail Nazir was the top-scorer for Pakistan, contributing 41 runs off 33 balls. Jack Wood from NT Strike was the most successful bowler, taking four wickets for 28 runs, while Tom Menzies secured three wickets for 24 runs.

In addition to NT Strike and Pakistan Shaheens, the T20 tournament will also include teams from Australian Capitol Territory’s ACT Comets, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, and Papua New Guinea (PNG), making it a six-team competition. The format of the tournament is T20, and the top-two teams will qualify for the final match.

During the event, Pakistan Shaheens will participate in two 50-over cricket matches against PNG and NT Strike on August 8 and 9, respectively.

“The Darwin tour is part of the PCB’s policy to create more opportunities for the emerging cricketers to play away cricket in different conditions against different oppositions across all formats so that they can hone their skills and also expand the pool of players. In this relation, Pakistan Shaheens recently toured Zimbabwe and are presently in Sri Lanka for the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The squad will also take part in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 from September 19 to October 8,” the PCB said in a press release earlier this month.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Rohail Nazir (captain), Aaliyan Mahmood, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Basit Ali, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Imran Sajjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Shawaiz Irfan, Syed Zeeshan Zameer and Wahaj Riaz

Schedule of Pakistan Shaheens’ matches:

Jul 31 – vs ACT Comets (T20)

Aug 1 – vs Melbourne Renegades (T20)

Aug 2 – vs Melbourne Stars (T20)

Aug 4 – vs PNG (T20)

Aug 6 – Final

Aug 8 – vs PNG (50-over)

Aug 9 – vs NT Strike (50-over)

