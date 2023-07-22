Pakistan sprinter Sahib e Isra faces heavy tax on imported spikes

Sahib e Isra was gifted new spikes for training purposes.

Courier company informed her that she needs to pay Rs. 68,000.

Isra is requesting the government to sort out the tax issue.

Pakistani sprinter Sahib e Isra is currently dealing with significant tax problems regarding the new spikes she received as a gift.

The shoes, valued at 55,000 rupees, were sent to her for training purposes. However, upon collecting the shoes from the courier company, she was informed by the management that there is a 68,000 rupees tax imposed on the gifted footwear.

Isra maintains that the shoes were given to her as a gift to support her in resuming her training.