Edition: English
Edition: English

Pakistan sprinter Sahib e Isra faces heavy tax on imported spikes

  • Sahib e Isra was gifted new spikes for training purposes.
  • Courier company informed her that she needs to pay Rs. 68,000.
  • Isra is requesting the government to sort out the tax issue.
Pakistani sprinter Sahib e Isra is currently dealing with significant tax problems regarding the new spikes she received as a gift.

The shoes, valued at 55,000 rupees, were sent to her for training purposes. However, upon collecting the shoes from the courier company, she was informed by the management that there is a 68,000 rupees tax imposed on the gifted footwear.

Isra maintains that the shoes were given to her as a gift to support her in resuming her training.

“When I went to receive the spikes at the courier company, I was asked for the tax amount of 68,000. Which was a surprise for me as the actual amount of those shoes is Rs. 55,000” Isra said in a released video.

“My old shoes were expired and I am in dire need of new shoes. Therefore, I request the government to please sort out this tax issue so I can continue my training.”

In contrast, the courier company claims that they are responsible for settling the tax amount with the authorities upon receiving the goods.

Isra is an accomplished athlete who has won medals in the South Asian Games.

