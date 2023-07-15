Pakistan squad leaves for Singapore on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Pakistan women’s football team’s departure for Singapore has been rescheduled from today to tomorrow (Sunday) due to the unavailability of flights from Karachi to Singapore on Saturday.

They will now depart via Lahore tomorrow morning. The delay in their departure was initially caused by the late issuance of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and visas.

Originally, the team had planned to play two friendly matches against Singapore, but due to the aforementioned delays, they will now only be able to play a single match on July 18.