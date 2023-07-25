Advertisement Pakistan Street Child Football Team Set to Compete in Norway Cup.

Team consists of 14 members who will be representing Pakistan.

Pakistan finished as runners-up to Egypt. Advertisement On Tuesday, the Pakistan street child football team for the upcoming Norway Cup was unveiled. The team consists of 14 members who will be representing Pakistan in the tournament, set to kick off on July 30 in Oslo, Norway. Notably, Tufail Shinwari, who earned the title of the best player at the Street Child World Cup in Doha, Qatar, last year, is one of the players included in the squad. Advertisement

Squad

Forwards: Tufail Shinwari, Faisal, Shahmir Ali, Saud

Midfielders: Abdul Wahab, Mohammad Ali, Ali Asif, Ahmad Raza

Advertisement

Defenders: Mohammad Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, Asad Nasir

Goalkeepers: Abdullah, Sahil

On July 30, Pakistan’s first match in the Norway Cup will be against the Norwegian club Frigg Oslo.

Important to mention is that in the previous Street Child World Cup held in Doha, Pakistan’s team achieved the runners-up position. Throughout the tournament, they maintained an unbeaten record, but unfortunately, they lost the final to Egypt on penalties (4-3).

Furthermore, in the preceding editions of the Street Child World Cup, Pakistan secured the runners-up position in Russia (2018) and finished third in Brazil (2014).

It’s worth noting that Pakistan has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, and their current FIFA men’s national team ranking is 201st.

Advertisement

Also Read Pakistan’s Hammad Hadi makes waves in World Scrabble Championship Hammad Hadi Khan from Pakistan won the Diamonds category. Inayatullah from Pakistan...