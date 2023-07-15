Pakistan striker Nazeer raring to go after long layoff

Advertisement Nazeer is thrilled to be back in the national women’s football team.

Team's departure for Singapore has been rescheduled. Pakistan forward Zulfia Nazeer is thrilled following her return to the national women's football team for the upcoming tour of Singapore. Zulfia had been out of action for approximately 10 months as a result of a knee injury sustained during the SAFF Championship in Nepal last year.

"I really excited and grateful to be back. I think I out was nine to 10 months due to injury but what motivated me and kept me going was the progress I made on a daily basis. It was a difficult period for me but time flies and now I'm back Alhamdulilah," Zulfia said

Furthermore, she praised the national women's team for their impressive performance since their reentry into the international stage.

“I was so happy with the way the team performed during the Olympic Qualifiers and the Saudi Arabia trip,” she said. “We can make significant progress in the game if we continue playing international matches. We are getting better with every passing game.”

“The coaches and the management also deserve credit for doing their job in a professional manner,” she added.

The striker also emphasized the significance of maintaining consistency in order to make progress as a cohesive unit. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has faced several missed opportunities in international events due to FIFA's two-time suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in recent years.

"As long as there is no gap, I think we will make good progress because consistency is important. We can even improve our rankings," she said. "When there is a gap, players don't know if they should continue playing football as a career and it makes lives difficult for them."

The Pakistan women's football team's departure for Singapore has been rescheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) instead of today. The change in schedule was necessary because there were no available flights from Karachi to Singapore on Saturday. The team will now depart tomorrow morning via Lahore. The initial delay in the team's departure was caused by the late issuance of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and visas. Originally, the team had plans to play two friendly matches against Singapore. However, due to the aforementioned delays, they will now only be able to participate in a single match scheduled for July 18.