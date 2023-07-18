Pakistan to Host Asia Cup Cricket Matches in Lahore and Multan

Decision made to avoid traveling and logistic issues for a short international venture.

Multan likely to share hosting duties with Lahore as the main venue.

Official schedule for the Asia Cup expected to be announced soon.

Advertisement

Pakistan will host Asia Cup cricket matches in Lahore and Multan, primarily to avoid logistical challenges associated with a short international venture. The decision to allocate two venues, with Lahore as the main venue, was made by the previous administration of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Efforts are being made to secure a fifth match, although it poses difficulties at this stage, according to a source within the board.

The official schedule for the Asia Cup is expected to be announced in the coming days. In another development, it is being planned that spectators attending the remaining matches in Sri Lanka will be required to purchase tickets in dollars. This measure aims to facilitate the large number of spectators expected to travel from the sub-continent and other parts of the world to watch the matches, particularly if Pakistan plays India multiple times or if both teams reach the final.

The PCB official expressed satisfaction with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) revenue adjustment, which will grant Pakistan the fourth-largest share after India, Australia, and England. The PCB had sought additional information and proposed deferring the decision in order to better understand the allocation criteria and calculations. However, the majority of members voted in favor of passing the model, and Pakistan’s ranking was boosted by its performance in ICC events, bilateral cricket, and a significant fan base.

Zaka Ashraf, Chair of the PCB’s Management Committee, held productive meetings with officials from other cricket boards during the ICC meetings. These discussions focused on collaborations and programs to promote cricket development. A recent meeting between the PCB and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) officials aimed to finalize the schedule for the Asia Cup 2023, with the announcement expected soon. Pakistan, as the host, looks forward to welcoming cricket fans worldwide and showcasing its renowned hospitality.

Advertisement The increased share of revenue resulting from the ICC’s decision is seen as a positive development for Pakistani fans and the nation as a whole. It will allow greater investments in developing cricketing skills and propel Pakistan Cricket to new heights. The PCB is pleased with this outcome and continues to work on mutually beneficial initiatives for cricket development. Also Read Saud Shakeel’s Record-Breaking Century Lifts Pakistan in Sri Lanka Test He scores a maiden Test century, reaching 150 runs against Sri Lanka.... Advertisement