Pakistan to take part in SAFF U16, U19 Championships

Pakistan’s football team is set to participate in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U16 and U19 championships this year. The draws for both events were conducted, and Pakistan has been placed in different groups for each tournament.

In the U16 championship, Pakistan is placed in Group B alongside Bhutan and Maldives, while Group A includes India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The U16 event is scheduled to take place in Bhutan from September 1 to 11.

In the U19 championship, Pakistan is placed in Group A with Nepal and Maldives, while Group B includes India, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. The U19 tournament will be held in Nepal from September 21 to 30.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is gearing up for the competitions, and sources reveal that the camp for the U16 team will be conducted next month. Coach Sajjad Mahmood will select players for the squad based on regional trials and camps.

Regarding the U19 team, the coaches are yet to be finalized, but the PFF is actively in touch with two foreign coaches for this age group.

Overall, Pakistan’s football teams are preparing to make their mark in the SAFF championships, and fans eagerly await their performance on the field.

