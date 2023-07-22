Pakistan triumph over Taipei in Asian U16 Volleyball Championship

Pakistan defeated Chinese Taipei in the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship.

The scoreline of the match was 25-15, 25-18, and 25-16 in favor of Pakistan.

Pakistan got off to a strong start in the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with a convincing 3-0 victory over Chinese Taipei on Saturday.

In their next match, Pakistan will face Mongolia in the event, which features 12 teams competing for the championship.

Earlier, in the Central Asian U16 Volleyball Championship, Iran narrowly defeated Pakistan with a score of 3-2 to claim the title on their home turf.

The final match was an intense contest, with the scores being 25-20, 25-27, 25-18, 21-25, and 15-11 in favor of Iran. As a result, Iran secured the Gold medal, while Pakistan settled for the Silver medal.

“Talal Ahmad has been recognized as the best setter of the CAVA U-16 Volleyball Championship. His exceptional skills, precise sets, and strategic plays have been instrumental in the success of the team,” said Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

“Muhtad Ali Shah has been recognized as the Best Spiker in the CAVA U-16 Volleyball Championship! His powerful spikes, agility, and exceptional attacking skills have made a significant impact on the team’s performance.”

