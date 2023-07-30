Pakistan U19s win opening match of Norway Cup 2023

Pakistan defeated Frigg Oslo FK 11-1 in their opening match.

Pakistan began their journey in the Norway Cup 2023 with an impressive performance, defeating Frigg Oslo FK 11-1 in their opening match on Sunday.

The team showcased a dominant display, completely outplaying the home side.

Pakistan made an excellent start with Saud Ahmed scoring a goal in the 6th minute. Shortly after, Abid Ali increased their lead in the 7th minute.

Their relentless attacking continued, with Saud netting his second goal in the 11th minute. Only four minutes later, Abid scored his second goal of the game in the 15th minute.

After a remarkable performance by Pakistan, the home team managed to score a goal, courtesy of Scott McNol.

The visitors had a smooth game, scoring two more goals and ending the first half with an impressive score of 6-1.

Pakistan continued to dominate during the second half, adding five more goals to their tally, securing the largest victory of the tournament so far with a final score of 11-1.

Abid stood out as the top scorer for his team, showcasing exceptional football skills by netting four goals.

In this tournament, Pakistan is represented by Muslim Hands, a charity organization from the country, and they are playing as Muslim Hands FC.

The tournament boasts an enormous participation of 2,350 teams and around 30,000 players competing in various competitions.

Pakistan’s squad

Tufail Shinwari ©, Saud Ahmed, Asad Nasir, Abid Ali, Faisal Ahmad, Mohammad Ali, Ahmad Raza, Abdul Wahab, Shahmir, Sahil Gull, Mohammad Adeel, Abdullah, Ubaid Ullah, Ali Asif.

Schedule of remaining matches

Muslim Hands FC vs Arvoll IL — July 31

Muslim Hands FC vs Skjold IL — August 1

Playoffs and finals will be played between August 2-5.

