Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka: Rain Halts Play in Second Test

Pakistan at 178-2 with a lead of 12 runs before early lunch.

Abdullah Shafique bats on 87, while Babar Azam scores 28 runs.

Pakistan dominates after restricting Sri Lanka to 166 on day one.

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo faced a morning session interruption on day two due to rain. At the time, Pakistan had reached 178-2, leading by 12 runs. Abdullah Shafique was batting at 87, while Babar Azam had contributed 28 runs. After bundling out the hosts for a mere 166 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Monday, Pakistan had taken control of the second Test and ended the first day at 145-2, leading the series 1-0.

Sri Lanka’s batting performance did not impress after captain Dimuth Karunaratne chose to bat first. Naseem Shah (3-41) and Shaheen Afridi (1-44) caused trouble for Sri Lanka’s top-order, leading to a score of 36-4. Dhananjaya de Silva emerged as the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 57 runs, but only two other teammates managed to reach double digits.

Pakistan continued to excel in the field, as Shan Masood displayed impressive fielding skills with direct throws to run out opener Nishan Madushka and tailender Prabath Jayasuriya. When Pakistan took to bat, they maintained a rapid scoring pace. Opener Imam-ul-Haq contributed six runs before being caught at gully. However, Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood formed a brisk 108-run partnership, keeping Pakistan in control.

Asitha Fernando claimed his second wicket by dismissing Shan Masood after a miscued pull shot. Despite the interruption due to rain, Pakistan’s performance showed promise as they solidified their position in the second Test match.