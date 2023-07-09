Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Test Series – Schedule 2023

The proposed schedule for the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been revealed.

The proposed schedule for the upcoming two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been unveiled in a recent report. The series, which holds significance as part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship, is expected to kick off on Sunday, July 16th. The matches are likely to be held in Colombo and Galle, providing a competitive environment for both teams. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is expected to make an official announcement regarding the final schedule of the series in the coming days, providing fans with the confirmed dates and venues.

Sources suggest that the first Test match is likely to take place from July 16th to July 20th, with the second Test following shortly after, from July 24th to July 28th. This arrangement ensures that the Test series will be completed prior to the commencement of the highly anticipated Lanka Premier League, scheduled from July 30th to August 22nd, 2023.

Time – 10:00(Local)

Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the official confirmation of the schedule as they anticipate witnessing some captivating matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Both teams will be looking to showcase their skills and vie for victory in this important Test series, which contributes to their rankings in the World Test Championship.

