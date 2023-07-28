Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam blessed with baby boy

Pakistani cricket star Fawad Alam has welcomed a baby boy.

The news has brought joy to his fans.

Alam shared a heartwarming picture of his son on social media.

Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, and it remains their primary sports passion. They take immense pride in following the journeys of players and celebrating their successes, especially when hardworking stars like Fawad Alam bring home trophies with their outstanding performances on the field.

Fawad Alam’s career has seen its share of ups and downs, but he has consistently impressed everyone with his batting skills, making the nation proud. His devoted fans always hope for the best for him in his endeavors. Today marks a joyous occasion for Fawad Alam and his family as they welcome a new addition to their lives.

Fawad Alam has been blessed with a baby boy, and he shared a heartwarming picture of his son, accompanied by a touching caption. The first look of Fawad Alam’s baby boy has brought delight to his fans, and they join in celebrating this special moment with him.

