Pakistani Woman Naila Kiani Conquers Broad Peak, Creates History

Naila Kiani became a pathfinder for Pakistani women in mountaineering on Thursday when she successfully summited Broad Peak, the world’s 12th highest peak at 8,047 metres, becoming the first Pakistani woman to do so.

“At 2.03 a.m. today [Thursday], Naila successfully ascended Pakistan’s fifth and final 8,000-meter peak,” stated Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) Secretary Karrar Haidri.

“She is also the first Pakistani woman to ascend Broad Peak, complete the climb of all five 8,000-meter peaks in Pakistan, and scale eight 8,000-metre peaks worldwide,” he added.

“Her previous climbs include the legendary Everest, the difficult K2, the commanding Lhotse, the perilous Annapurna, the elusive G1 and G2, and the majestic Nanga Parbat.” Naila’s unyielding resolve, unrivalled ability, and unwavering attitude inspire mountaineers and adventure aficionados all around the world.”

“Naila is a shining example of how people can overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges,” Haidri remarked.

