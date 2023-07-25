Pakistan’s Hammad Hadi makes waves in World Scrabble Championship

Qasim Akram to lead Pakistan in Asian Games
Pakistan men's cricket team will be led by Qasim Akram. Pakistan women's...
In the ongoing World Scrabble Championship (WESPAC), Hammad Hadi Khan from Pakistan emerged as the winner with three games remaining. He achieved this victory in the Diamonds category by winning 21 out of 24 games.
Hammad had previously claimed the Princess Cup in Thailand in 2017 and the open division of the World Scrabble Championship in England in 2018. This recent triumph marks his third international title overall.
The runner-up position went to Jeremy Khoo from Singapore, who secured 16 wins, while Stefan Kac from the USA finished in third place with 15 wins.
Meanwhile, in the Open category of the ongoing WESPAC in Las Vegas, USA, Mohammad Inayatullah from Pakistan secured the third position, having won 15 out of 24 games.
Tariq Pervez, who is also the vice president of the Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA), finished in seventh place.
The WESPAC event has attracted around 200 players from various countries to participate.
Before the World Scrabble Championship, Pakistan’s Wasim Khatri performed exceptionally well in the Early Bird tournament.
Khatri made history by winning the Early Bird tournament, becoming the first Pakistani to achieve this feat. In the previous year, he had finished as the runner-up in the same tournament.
