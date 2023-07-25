Pakistan’s Hammad Hadi makes waves in World Scrabble Championship

Hammad Hadi Khan from Pakistan won the Diamonds category.

Inayatullah from Pakistan secured the third position.

Wasim Khatri made history by winning the Early Bird tournament.

In the ongoing World Scrabble Championship (WESPAC), Hammad Hadi Khan from Pakistan emerged as the winner with three games remaining. He achieved this victory in the Diamonds category by winning 21 out of 24 games.

Hammad had previously claimed the Princess Cup in Thailand in 2017 and the open division of the World Scrabble Championship in England in 2018. This recent triumph marks his third international title overall.

The runner-up position went to Jeremy Khoo from Singapore, who secured 16 wins, while Stefan Kac from the USA finished in third place with 15 wins.