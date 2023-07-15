Pakistan’s likely XI for first Test against Sri Lanka

Pakistan is ready to face Sri Lanka in the opening Test.

Pakistan competed in a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Rizwan is expected to be left out for the first match.

Pakistan is ready to face Sri Lanka in the opening Test of their two-match series in Galle, beginning tomorrow.

Today, Babar Azam and his team worked hard during their practice session at the Galle Cricket Stadium in preparation for their first match of the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

Prior to the training, Babar and Sri Lanka’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne unveiled the series trophy and held a press conference.

During the press conference, Babar expressed his team’s confidence and anticipation for a successful start to the championship cycle.