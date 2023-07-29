Pakistan’s Norway Cup 2023 Schedule Revealed

Pakistan’s street youth football team, known as Muslim Hands FC, will compete in the U17 event at Norway Cup 2023.

The tournament is the world’s largest for persons aged 10 to 19, with 2,350 teams and over 30,000 players participating.

Muslim Hands FC will play 11 matches in the competition.

The schedule for Pakistan’s street youth football team for the Norway Cup has been revealed.

The team will compete in 11 matches in the U17 football event at the Norway Cup, the world’s largest tournament for persons aged 10 to 19.

Pakistan will compete in the tournament under the auspices of Muslim Hands, a charitable organization in Pakistan, and will thus play as Muslim Hands FC.

The tournament features 2,350 teams and over 30,000 players competing in several competitions.

Pakistan’s squad:

Tufail Shinwari ©, Saud Ahmed, Asad Nasir, Abid Ali, Faisal Ahmad, Mohammad Ali, Ahmad Raza, Abdul Wahab, Shahmir, Sahil Gull, Mohammad Adeel, Abdullah, Ubaid Ullah, Ali Asif.

Schedule

Muslim Hands FC vs Frigg Oslo Fk — July 30

Muslim Hands FC vs Arvoll IL — July 31

Muslim Hands FC vs Skjold IL — August 1

Playoffs and finals will be played between August 2-5.

It should be remembered that Pakistan finished second in previous year’s Street Child World Cup in Doha. They went undefeated throughout the tournament, but were defeated on penalties by Egypt (4-3).

They were also runners-up in the previous tournament in Russia (2018), and third in Brazil (2014).

