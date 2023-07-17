Advertisement
PCB accepts new financial model by ICC

PCB meeting with ICC members

  • The PCB has approved the new finance model by the ICC.
  • The BCCI is expected to benefit significantly from the new financial model.
  • Pakistan is expected to receive 5.75 percent of the ICC’s anticipated revenue.
The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) new finance model has been approved by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will greatly profit from the new funding model, according to a press release issued by PCB on Monday.

PCB, in accordance with it’s constitutional right, has over the past few weeks and at the ICC Meetings, consistently sought additional information to better understand the rationale behind allocation of weightages to each of the criteria and the calculation of the distributions. The PCB felt in the absence of all relevant information, data and formulae, such a significant decision should not be taken in haste,

“The PCB, therefore, proposed that this item may be deferred to the next ICC meeting,

“Ultimately, majority of members did not find it feasible to defer this item and voted in favor of passing the Model, while the PCB recorded its dissent as a matter principle,” the PCB released a detailed statement on the matter.

In the ICC’s financial model, India’s new income share would be 38.5 percent, while England and Australia would receive 6.89 and 6.25 percent, respectively. 5.75 percent of the ICC’s anticipated revenue, which will mostly come from its $3 billion media rights agreement for 2024–2027, is expected to go to Pakistan.

“Pakistan will earn more than two times the revenue when compared to the last cycle,” the PCB said.

