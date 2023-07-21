Advertisement
PCB MC Transfers Two High-Rank Officials to Special Projects Department

  • PCB Management Committee has decided to move two senior officials.
  • Burney and former CEO Faisal Hasnain have been transferred.
  • Media department is being temporarily overseen by Raza Kitchlew.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee (MC), led by Zaka Ashraf as the chairman, has taken a decision to move two senior officials to the special projects department.

As per a report from a local cricket website, Director Media Sami-ul-Hasan Burney and former CEO Faisal Hasnain have been promptly transferred to the special projects department.

In 2019, during Ehsan Mani’s chairmanship, Sami-ul-Hasan Burney assumed the role of Director in PCB’s media and communications department. Meanwhile, in 2022, Faisal Hasnain was appointed as CEO by Ramiz Raja, replacing Wasim Khan, who had resigned.

Currently, the media department is being temporarily overseen by Raza Kitchlew, the Senior General Manager.

Former Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi previously implemented significant changes in the set-up.

One notable move was appointing Shahid Afridi as the chief of the selection committee for a short period, followed by the appointment of Haroon Rashid to the position.

Currently, there are expectations of another change in the selection committee. According to reports, Mohammad Hafeez is the leading candidate to take up the role of chief selector.

There are claims that the former cricketer has already been offered the position by MC chairman Ashraf.

