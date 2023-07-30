PCB to increase retainers and match fees for central contracts

Kapil Dev hits out at Indian players, says they are ‘too arrogant’
Kapil Dev criticized the current Indian batters. He also expressed his concern...
Next week, the Pakistan men’s cricket team is expected to receive central contracts for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
The contracts had initially expired on June 30 but were extended by a month due to uncertainties surrounding the chairmanship of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Sources indicate that Misbah-ul-Haq, the PCB Cricket Committee Chairman, will be briefed about the central contracts in the coming days. Once approved by PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf, the contracts will be handed over to the players.
During the recent Test tour of Sri Lanka, PCB’s Head of International Cricket, Usman Wahla, and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salman Naseer, held discussions with the Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, and other senior players to address matters related to the central contracts.
The new central contracts are expected to feature a 25 to 35 percent increase in retainers and match fees.
Additionally, there are plans to revise the policy for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOC) for league cricket.
RED AND WHITE-BALL CONTRACTS (5):
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (all Category A), Hasan Ali (red-ball Category B, white-ball Category C) and Imam-ul-Haq (red-ball Category C, white-ball Category B)
RED BALL CONTRACTS (10):
Category A – Azhar Ali
Category B – Fawad Alam
Category C – Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, and Nauman Ali
Category D – Abid Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, and Yasir Shah
WHITE-BALL CONTRACTS (11):
Category A – Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan
Category B – Haris Rauf
Category C – Mohammad Nawaz
Category D – Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mehmood
EMERGING CONTRACTS (7):
Ali Usman (Southern Punjab), Haseebullah (Balochistan), Kamran Ghulam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Huraira (Northern), Qasim Akram (Central Punjab) and Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab).
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.