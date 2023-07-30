Advertisement
Edition: English
PCB to increase retainers and match fees for central contracts

  • PCB to announce new central contracts for men’s team next week.
  • Contracts to feature a 25-35% increase in retainers and match fees.
  • Policy for issuing NOCs for league cricket to be revised.
Next week, the Pakistan men’s cricket team is expected to receive central contracts for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The contracts had initially expired on June 30 but were extended by a month due to uncertainties surrounding the chairmanship of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sources indicate that Misbah-ul-Haq, the PCB Cricket Committee Chairman, will be briefed about the central contracts in the coming days. Once approved by PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf, the contracts will be handed over to the players.

During the recent Test tour of Sri Lanka, PCB’s Head of International Cricket, Usman Wahla, and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salman Naseer, held discussions with the Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, and other senior players to address matters related to the central contracts.

The new central contracts are expected to feature a 25 to 35 percent increase in retainers and match fees.

Additionally, there are plans to revise the policy for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOC) for league cricket.

PCB men’s central contracts list for 2022-23

RED AND WHITE-BALL CONTRACTS (5):

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (all Category A), Hasan Ali (red-ball Category B, white-ball Category C) and Imam-ul-Haq (red-ball Category C, white-ball Category B)

RED BALL CONTRACTS (10):

Category A – Azhar Ali

Category B – Fawad Alam

Category C – Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, and Nauman Ali

Category D – Abid Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, and Yasir Shah

WHITE-BALL CONTRACTS (11):

Category A – Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan

Category B – Haris Rauf

Category C – Mohammad Nawaz

Category D – Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mehmood

EMERGING CONTRACTS (7):

Ali Usman (Southern Punjab), Haseebullah (Balochistan), Kamran Ghulam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Huraira (Northern), Qasim Akram (Central Punjab) and Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab).

 

