PCB to increase retainers and match fees for central contracts

PCB to announce new central contracts for men’s team next week.

Contracts to feature a 25-35% increase in retainers and match fees.

Policy for issuing NOCs for league cricket to be revised.

Next week, the Pakistan men’s cricket team is expected to receive central contracts for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The contracts had initially expired on June 30 but were extended by a month due to uncertainties surrounding the chairmanship of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sources indicate that Misbah-ul-Haq, the PCB Cricket Committee Chairman, will be briefed about the central contracts in the coming days. Once approved by PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf, the contracts will be handed over to the players.

During the recent Test tour of Sri Lanka, PCB’s Head of International Cricket, Usman Wahla, and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salman Naseer, held discussions with the Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, and other senior players to address matters related to the central contracts.

The new central contracts are expected to feature a 25 to 35 percent increase in retainers and match fees.

Additionally, there are plans to revise the policy for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOC) for league cricket.